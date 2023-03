Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin and the Bennett Law Firm on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against aluminum trailer manufacturer Alcom LLC to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Dailey LLP on behalf of AFTC USA, centers on an agreement to purchase over $1.1 million in acrylic tape products. The case is 2:23-cv-00923, AFTC USA, Inc. v. Alcom LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 10, 2023, 12:29 PM