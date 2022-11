Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Spector Gadon Rosen Vinci P.C. on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Burlington Stores, a national off-price department store retailer, to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Kenneth M. Mollins on behalf of Shabnam Aftab. The case is 2:22-cv-07240, Aftab v. Burlington Stores, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 29, 2022, 5:51 PM