New Suit - Trade Secrets

Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of AFS Logistics. The suit accuses Gain Consulting and former AFS employee Cecil Hanks III of misappropriating proprietary information in order to solicit AFS clients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03422, Afs Logistics, LLC v. Hanks, III et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 18, 2023, 3:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Afs Logistics, LLC

Plaintiffs

Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson

defendants

Cecil Hanks, III

Gain Consulting, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract