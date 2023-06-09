Vision Path Inc. d/b/a Hubble on Friday removed a consumer class action over the company's contact lens subscription service to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Callahan, Thompson, Sherman & Caudill, accuses the defendant of filling prescriptions with its own brand of contact lenses instead of the brand prescribed by customers' physicians. Vision Path is represented by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. The case is 2:23-cv-04570, Africa v. Vision Path, Inc. d/b/a Hubble.
Health Care
June 09, 2023, 8:06 PM