Removed To Federal Court

Vision Path Inc. d/b/a Hubble on Friday removed a consumer class action over the company's contact lens subscription service to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Callahan, Thompson, Sherman & Caudill, accuses the defendant of filling prescriptions with its own brand of contact lenses instead of the brand prescribed by customers' physicians. Vision Path is represented by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. The case is 2:23-cv-04570, Africa v. Vision Path, Inc. d/b/a Hubble.

Health Care

June 09, 2023, 8:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Wesley Africa

defendants

Vision Path, Inc. d/b/a Hubble

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims