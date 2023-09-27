Africa Top 50 2023: A&O, Eversheds and CMS Among Fastest Gro...

News From Law.com International

Law firms ENS, DLA Piper Africa and Bowmans remain the largest law firms in Africa, the latest rankings by Law.com International have shown. The trio topped the table for the third consecutive year, according to the research, done in partnership with Africa Legal, listing the 50 biggest law firms on the continent. The fastest risers in the 2023 rankings were international firms Allen & Overy, Eversheds Sutherland and CMS. All three firms rose by at least seven places in the rankings.

Middle East / Africa

September 27, 2023, 5:15 PM

nature of claim: /