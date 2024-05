News From Law.com International

Africa Deal Roundup: White & Case and Allen & Overy advise on a $1.25 billion financing deal for Indorama Eleme, a Nigeria-based petrochemical company and one of Africa's biggest fertilizer producers; A&O and Norton Rose advise on the €745 million sale of Société Générale's Moroccan subsidiary; and more.

May 10, 2024, 6:06 AM

