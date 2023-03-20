Who Got The Work

Barry Boss and Samuel Lewis of Cozen O'Connor, leaders of the firm's white-collar defense and copyright practices, are defending the former CEO of call center AI company Afiniti Inc. in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The suit, filed by Paul Hastings on behalf of Afinit in District of Columbia District Court, accuses Zia Chishti and other defendants of wrongfully exploiting Afiniti trade secrets to launch competing companies in Asia. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss, is 1:23-cv-00303, Afiniti, Ltd. et al v. Chishti et al.

AI & Automation

March 20, 2023, 5:18 AM

