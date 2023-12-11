Who Got The Work
Barry L. Cohen of Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld and Audrey K. Kwak, Timothy Bickham and Mark A. Mazza of Dentons have stepped in as defense counsel to Kooy Official Store and Poptrend-Official, respectively, in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 24 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Ference & Associates on behalf of AFG Media Ltd., accuses the defendant of selling counterfeit copies of the defendant's alien body suits. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman, is 2:23-cv-01840, Afg Media Ltd v. Poptrend-Official et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
December 11, 2023, 8:11 AM
Plaintiffs
Plaintiffs
- Ference & Associates LLC
- Ference & Associates
defendants
- -Seenew-
- Camlinbo
- Choieo
- Cubovie
- Decalare
- Dodysnas
- Easy-Fit
- Goiden
- Guangzhou Bayoman Clothing Co., Ltd
- Guangzhou Guangqian Electronic Commerce Co., Ltd
- Hacosoon Flagship Store
- Hacosoon Shop
- Kengqiang.Inc
- Kilkwhell
- Kooy Official Store
- Linkingus
- MH Zone
- Nanguoyiren
- Nbsairmo
- Nightwill.
- Ningbo Saituo Network Technology Co., Ltd
- Poptrend-Official
- Shenzhen Ander Online Trading Co., Ltd
- Shenzhen East Yuan Ting Trading Co., Ltd
- Shenzhen Gejia Sheng Technology Co., Ltd
- Shenzhen Lidar Electronics Co., Ltd
- Shenzhen Mojin Technology Co., Ltd
- Shenzhen Yanghui Technology Co., Ltd
- Stegosaurus
- Suminiy.US
- Tgp US
- Unilove
- Xinruida-US
- Yeahbeer Store
- Zhozhiwen-US
defendant counsels
- Ni, Wang & Massand, PLLC
- Qianwu Yang
- Dentons Cohen & Grigsby P.C.
- Dentons Cohen & Grigsby PC
- Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC
- Dentons
nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims