Who Got The Work

Barry L. Cohen of Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld and Audrey K. Kwak, Timothy Bickham and Mark A. Mazza of Dentons have stepped in as defense counsel to Kooy Official Store and Poptrend-Official, respectively, in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 24 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Ference & Associates on behalf of AFG Media Ltd., accuses the defendant of selling counterfeit copies of the defendant's alien body suits. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman, is 2:23-cv-01840, Afg Media Ltd v. Poptrend-Official et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 11, 2023, 8:11 AM

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims