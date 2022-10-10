Who Got The Work

Charles W. Throckmorton, Natalie J. Carlos and Alan Rosenthal from Carlton Fields have entered appearances for property data provider Home Junction Inc. in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 21 in Florida Southern District Court by CopyCat Legal on behalf of Affordable Aerial Photography Inc., accuses the defendants of publishing plaintiff's aerial photograph of an apartment complex on their website without authorization or permission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, is 2:22-cv-14296, Affordable Aerial Photography, Inc. v. Property Matters USA, LLC et al.

Business Services

October 10, 2022, 5:35 AM