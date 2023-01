New Suit - Employment

United Natural Foods, an organic and specialty food distributor, was sued Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Broughal & Devito on behalf of Richard Afflerbach. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00290, Afflerbach v. United Natural Foods, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 24, 2023, 3:21 PM