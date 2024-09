News From Law.com

The Georgia Court of Appeals has affirmed a $35 million wrongful-death verdict awarded against the City of Milton in June 2023. Now prevailing appellee counsel with Harris Lowry Manton are weighing in on the implications of the intermediate appellate ruling on sovereign immunity defenses. "We have always felt that long standing legal principals in the area of municipal liability supported the verdict," Jed Manton told the Daily Report Monday.

Georgia

September 17, 2024, 1:40 PM