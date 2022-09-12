Affirmed: $125M Judgment Against Billionaire Gary Magness in...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit affirmed a district court's $125 million judgment against Colorado billionaire Gary Magness for his role in the Stanford International Bank's Ponzi scheme. The Magness case is but one slice of a multibillion dollar years-long civil suit in which the Securities and Exchange Commission alleged that R. Allen Stanford, former chairman of the bank, and several of the company's executives engaged in a $9.2 billion investment fraud. The unpublished opinion filed Sept. 7 by a Fifth Circuit panel was the appellate court's third look at the Magness chapter of the Stanford Ponzi scheme and focused on an appeal by Magness to the district court's award of $45 million prejudgment interest and $6 million attorney fees.

