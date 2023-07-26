Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed a petition for declaratory and injunctive relief against the City of League City to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Rogers & Elliott on behalf of Affinity Bayview 1 Ltd., seeks to enjoin the defendant from enforcing a tree mitigation ordinance that is preempted by section 91 of the Texas natural resources code. The case is 3:23-cv-00235, Affinity Bayview 1, Ltd. v. City of League City.

Government

July 26, 2023, 8:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Affinity Bayview 1, Ltd.

defendants

City of League City

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation