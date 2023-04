Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Clyde & Co. on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against AIT Worldwide Logistics and other defendants to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Gibson Robb & Lindh on behalf of Affiliated FM Insurance Co., alleges that AIT damaged a shipment of medical devices insured by the plaintiff. The case is 3:23-cv-00595, Affiliated FM Insurance Company v. AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 04, 2023, 3:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Affiliated FM Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Gibson Robb & Lindh LLP

defendants

Ait Worldwide Logistics, Inc.

Does One through Twenty

defendant counsels

Clyde & Co.

Flynn Delich Wise

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract