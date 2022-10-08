New Suit - Contract

Affiliated FM Insurance Company, as subrogee of Hasbro, sued freight shipper Danmar Lines AG and Danmar Lines Ltd. Friday in New York Southern District Court over alleged cargo damage. The court case, brought by Kennedy Lillis Schmidt & English, seeks damages of more than $300,000 for alleged damage to a toy shipment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08563, Affiliated FM Insurance Company et al v. M/V MSC Kerry et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 08, 2022, 12:51 PM