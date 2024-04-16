Litigation Surge - Tennessee | Change Healthcare Holdings, I...

Litigation Surge - Tennessee | Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc

Change Healthcare, a medical payments provider and subsidiary of UnitedHealth, was slammed with data breach class actions in Tennessee last month after a Feb. cyberattack froze processing of medical claims across the country. At least 14 federal class actions were launched in Tennessee last month on behalf of patients as well as medical providers affected by the breach; identical suits were also filed in California, Minnesota, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Plaintiffs have filed a motion to consolidate all cases in Tennessee Middle District Court for multidistrict litigation. Who got the work? Change Healthcare has tapped defense attorneys at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings.

April 16, 2024, 12:50 PM

