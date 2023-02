New Suit - Contract

AFCO Credit Corp. filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Randall Transportation on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was brought by Reed Smith. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00207, AFCO Credit Corp. v. Randall Transportation LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

February 24, 2023, 6:32 PM