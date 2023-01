New Suit - Contract

Reed Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of AFCO Credit Corp. The suit seeks to recover $120,464 from American Pipeline Construction LLC for defaulting under a loan agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20026, Afco Credit Corporation v. American Pipeline Construction, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

January 04, 2023, 3:45 PM