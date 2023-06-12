Litigation Surge - District of Columbia | Copyright | Law.co...

Litigation Surge - District of Columbia | Copyright

Copyright litigation surged last week in the District of Columbia. At least five copyright cases were filed, including two suits brought against the Daily Caller, a conservative news and opinion site founded by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel. One suit accuses the Daily Caller of copying videos from the YouTube channel 'Real World Police' and posting them to the Daily Caller's own YouTube channel and Facebook page without permission. The other suit similarly accuses the company of posting a videographer's footage of Hurricane Ian to the Daily Caller's Facebook page without authorization. Who's bringing the heat? The suits are backed by Harman Claytor Corrigan & Wellman, Jassy Vick Carolan and the Sanders Law Group.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 12, 2023, 1:29 PM

