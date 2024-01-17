Litigation Surge - Education | Pennsylvania

Law.com Radar detected a surge of litigation in the education sector last month in Pennsylvania. At least five federal cases were launched by or against entities on Radar's sector watchlist. Of note, Jewish students at the University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon University allege that they were subjected to antisemitism from faculty and peers; the students are represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, Kasowitz Benson Torres, the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore and the Lawfare Project. Also, a former majorette of the Penn State marching band accuses the school of failing to respond to reports of 'fat-shaming' and other gender-based discrimination by head coach Heather Bean, who resigned in 2022.

January 17, 2024, 12:38 PM

