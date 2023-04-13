Litigation Surge - Fortune 500 | Transportation & Logistics

United Airlines saw more federal cases than usual last month. At least 10 federal suits were initiated against the company in March, twice the typical monthly average. Most of the suits were filed on behalf of employees over alleged discrimination on the basis of race, age or disability. Also of note, a wheelchair user filed an ADA lawsuit claiming that the sales counters in the United Club at the San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium are too tall, and a lawyer who drove his family 16 hours from Los Angeles to Aspen for a winter vacation after his flights were cancelled is suing the airline to recover his expenses.

Fortune 500

April 13, 2023, 2:40 PM

nature of claim: /