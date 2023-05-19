Who Got The Work

Jay A. Hamad of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin has entered an appearance for Visa in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit was filed April 3 in New York Eastern District Court by Abrams Fensterman LLP on behalf of Aez Rent a Car New York doing business as EZ Rental. The suit alleges that Visa failed to provide the plaintiff with contractually required reimbursements for rental car repairs incurred by over 300 individual Visa cardholders. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner, is 1:23-cv-02534, Aez Rent A Car New York, LLC v. Visa, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 19, 2023, 7:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Aez Rent A Car New York, LLC

Aez Rent A Car New York, LLC d/b/a EZ Rental

Plaintiffs

Abrams Fensterman LLP

Abrams Fensterman Fensterman Eisman Formato Ferrara Wolf &ca

defendants

Visa USA, Inc.

Visa, Inc.

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract