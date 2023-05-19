Jay A. Hamad of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin has entered an appearance for Visa in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit was filed April 3 in New York Eastern District Court by Abrams Fensterman LLP on behalf of Aez Rent a Car New York doing business as EZ Rental. The suit alleges that Visa failed to provide the plaintiff with contractually required reimbursements for rental car repairs incurred by over 300 individual Visa cardholders. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner, is 1:23-cv-02534, Aez Rent A Car New York, LLC v. Visa, Inc. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
May 19, 2023, 7:37 AM