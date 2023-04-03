New Suit - Contract

Visa was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The court action was brought by Abrams Fensterman LLP on behalf of Aez Rent a Car New York doing business as EZ Rental. The suit alleges that Visa failed to provide the plaintiff with contractually required reimbursements for rental car repairs incurred by over 300 individual Visa cardholders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02534, Aez Rent A Car New York, LLC d/b/a EZ Rental v. Visa, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 03, 2023, 12:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Aez Rent A Car New York, LLC d/b/a EZ Rental

Plaintiffs

Abrams Fensterman LLP

defendants

Visa USA, Inc.

Visa, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract