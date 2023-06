New Suit - Insurance Fraud

Aetna Life Insurance Co. brought an insurance fraud lawsuit against chiropractor Sungisk Kim on Monday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, brought by Fox Rothschild, contends that Kim prescribed and billed Aetna for over $1 million worth of unlicensed orthotics and related services. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00972, Aetna Life Insurance Company v. Kim.

Health Care

June 07, 2023, 6:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Aetna Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Fox Rothschild

defendants

Sungisk Kim

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims