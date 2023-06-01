New Suit - ERISA

Aetna filed an insurance fraud and ERISA lawsuit against Tiero LLC, Certify Global Inc. d/b/a Certify Health and Sajad Zalzala on Thursday in Maryland District Court. The suit, brought by Robins Kaplan and Funk & Bolton, accuses the defendants of fraudulently billing for in-person COVID-19 testing services rather than at-home COVID-19 test kits, causing Aetna to overpay the defendants by more than $8 million. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01484, Aetna Life Insurance Co. et al. v. Tiero LLC et al.

Health Care

June 01, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Aetna Health, Inc.

Aetna Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Funk Bolton

defendants

Certify Global Inc.

Sajad Zalzala

Tiero, LLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations