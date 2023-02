Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at King & Spalding and Williams & Connolly on Tuesday removed an antitrust lawsuit against AstraZeneca and Handa Pharmaceuticals to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky and Lowey Dannenberg on behalf of Aetna, accuses the defendants of colluding with other drug companies in a 'pay-to-delay' scheme to prevent generic competition with the defendants' drug Seroquel. The case is 3:23-cv-00764, Aetna Inc. v. AstraZeneca LP et al.