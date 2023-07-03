Aetna in the Hot Seat: Insurer Faces 3 Data-Breach Class Act...

News From Law.com

Aetna Inc. faces multiple class action lawsuits in Connecticut District Court due to a data breach that occurred in late January 2023. Robinson & Cole have stepped forward to represent the insurer, which was accused of failing to protect personal information of around 3 million individuals. Attorneys Jenna Scoville, Theodore J. Tucci and Wystan M. Ackerman of Robinson & Cole filed appearances for the defendant, a health insurance provider, on June 27 for the case Cindy Rougeau v. Aetna. Counsel for the defense did not respond to a request for comment.

Cybersecurity

July 03, 2023, 5:38 PM

nature of claim: /