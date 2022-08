New Suit - Contract

Shook Hardy & Bacon filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Tuesday in Maryland District Court on behalf of Aerotek Inc. The suit targets KES Energy Solutions d/b/a KES Electrical over allegedly unpaid invoices for subcontracting work. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02191, Aerotek Inc. v. KES Energy Solutions LLC d/b/a KES Electrical.

August 30, 2022, 4:44 PM