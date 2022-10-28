Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Holland & Knight on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Sun Country Inc. a/k/a Sun County Airlines and National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Tripp Scott PA on behalf of Aerospace Rotables Inc., accuses National Union of failing to pay $1.5 million for damaged landing gear pursuant to an issued insurance policy. The case is 1:22-cv-23518, Aerospace Rotables, Inc. v. Sun Country, Inc. a/k/a Sun County Airlines et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 28, 2022, 8:27 AM