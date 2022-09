News From Law.com

Areospace and defense contractor Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings has promoted acting general counsel Joseph E. Chontos to vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary. Chontos succeeds Arjun Kampani, who resigned in April after six years with the El Segundo, California-based company. Kampani left to become Los Angeles-based Rocket Labs new legal chief.

Aerospace & Defense

September 09, 2022, 2:30 PM