A French aircraft manufacturer Daher Aerospace is seeking $130 million from aerospace company Triumph Group, alleging Triumph did not disclose significant liabilities in order to fraudulently induce a buyout. Daher is represented by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, while Triumph is represented by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman.

Aerospace & Defense

December 15, 2023, 3:02 PM

