News From Law.com

Space-tech company Spire Global has plucked its new chief legal officer from SPS Commerce, a maker of supply chain management software for retailers. The Vienna, Virginia-based company said it has hired Boyd Johnson as chief legal officer. He will succeed Ananda Martin, who will leave at the end of this month after serving as general counsel since 2018.

Aerospace & Defense

September 02, 2022, 7:24 AM