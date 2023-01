New Suit - Contract

Keating, Muething & Klekamp filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Aero Fulfillment Services. The suit pursues claims against JoySuds LLC for alleged unpaid invoices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00573, Aero Fulfillment Services Corporation v. JoySuds, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

January 24, 2023, 10:44 AM