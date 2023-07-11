New Suit - Patent

Aerin Medical Inc. and the Foundry LLC filed a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court in relation to Aerin's VivAer stylus, a treatment for nasal congestion. The suit targets Neurent Medical for allegedly selling a nasal treatment that infringes on seven Aerin patents. The case was brought by McCarter & English and Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00756, Aerin Medical Inc. et al v. Neurent Medical Inc. et al.

Health Care

Plaintiffs

Aerin Medical Inc.

The Foundry, LLC

McCarter & English

defendants

Neurent Medical Inc.

Neurent Medical Ltd.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims