New Suit - Contract

Holwell Shuster & Goldberg filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the Republic of Angola and other defendants on Monday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for the construction and maintenance of power plants in Angola, was brought on behalf of Aenergy S.A. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02514, Aenergy S.A. v. Republic of Angola et al.

Construction & Engineering

August 22, 2022, 7:14 PM