New Suit

General Electric was sued Monday in Connecticut District Court alleging unlawful business conduct. The lawsuit was brought by Holwell Shuster & Goldberg on behalf of Aenergy S.A. and its subsidiary Combined Cycle Power Soyo S.A. The complaint contends that GE falsely accused the plaintiffs of committing 'irregularities' under a $1.1 billion financing facility that GE Capital extended to Angola’s Ministry of Finance to permit state-owned entities to pay for the plaintiffs to install GE-manufactured turbines. The plaintiffs further allege that after the false statements were made, Angola proposed transferring all of the plaintiffs' contracted work directly to GE. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01055, Aenergy, S.A. et al v. General Electric International, Inc.