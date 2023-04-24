Who Got The Work

Melissa Siebert, Erin Bolan Hines, Rebekah R. Shapiro and Brett C. Greving of Cozen O'Connor have entered appearances for workforce management software firm UKG Inc. in a pending data breach lawsuit. The action, filed March 9 in California Northern District Court by Baker & Hostetler, centers on Aegis Senior Communities' use of UKG's payroll and timekeeping software and alleges that a Dec. 2021 ransomware attack on UKG's systems resulted in pay violations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar is 3:23-cv-01076, Aegis Senior Communities LLC v. Ukg Inc.

Business Services

April 24, 2023, 4:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Aegis Senior Communities LLC

Plaintiffs

Baker & Hostetler

defendants

Ukg Inc.

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract