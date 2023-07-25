Litigation Surge - Entertainment, Sports & Media | Texas | L...

Litigation Surge - Entertainment, Sports & Media | Texas

Law.com Radar detected a cluster of lawsuits targeting media and entertainment companies last week in Texas. Five cases were filed against businesses on Radar's sector watchlist including Hulu, Meta Platforms and GameStop. Most of the suits pursue patent infringement claims, including two cases against Meta Platforms over Facebook users' ability to customize their feeds and mute notifications in the Messenger app. Also, AI-based retail analytics company Retalon seeks nearly $1 million from GameStop for predictive analytics and management software; according to the complaint, payments stopped after new executives joined GameStop and shifted the company's focus from traditional retail to e-commerce in order to compete with Amazon.

