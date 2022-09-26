Litigation Surge - Securities | Terminix Global Holdings | L...

Litigation Surge - Securities | Terminix Global Holdings

Pest control company Terminix was slapped with a handful of shareholder suits last week in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Rentokil Initial for $6.7 billion. At least three federal cases were launched last week seeking to block the deal based on alleged misrepresentations in the registration statement filed in support of the transaction. The suits, brought in Delaware and New York, are backed by Rowley Law, Long Law and Acocelli Law.

