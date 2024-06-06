Litigation Surge - Biotech & Pharmaceuticals | Patent | Law....

Litigation Surge - Biotech & Pharmaceuticals | Patent

Patent litigation skyrocketed in the biotech and pharmaceuticals sector last month, according to Law.com Radar. The platform detected 21 patent lawsuits filed by or against companies on Radar's sector watchlist, five times higher than the typical monthly average. Most of the cases seek to enjoin competitors from selling generic versions of patented drugs; for instance, Pfizer brought seven lawsuits to prevent competitors from selling generic versions of the migraine medication NURTEC ODT, and AstraZeneca launched four cases to enjoin competitors from selling generic versions of LYNPARZA, CALQUENCE and XIGDUO XR. More than half the suits were filed in Delaware District Court, while several cases were also brought in New Jersey District Court.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 06, 2024, 1:02 PM

