New Suit - Copyright

Weil, Gotshal & Manges filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of A&E Television Networks over its hit reality series 'Live PD.' The suit takes aim at former 'Live PD' producer Big Fish Entertainment and other defendants for allegedly creating a 'clone' of the plaintiff's show, including the same show hosts and format, for the cable network Reelz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07411, A&E Television Networks, LLC v. Big Fish Entertainment, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 30, 2022, 7:49 PM