News From Law.com

Tucked into a recently signed state budget bill was language that advocates hope will expand the ranks of legal aid attorneys in California. Provisions in Senate Bill 133 give the California Access to Justice Commission $250,000 to administer a program that would help pay off lawyers' student loans if their work centers on serving clients who cannot afford legal services.

California

July 14, 2023, 5:58 PM

nature of claim: /