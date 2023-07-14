Advocacy Masquerading as Research: Groups Slam Bail Report T...

News From Law.com

A recent report that names 14 New York City judges who the authors claim are more likely than their peers to order pretrial detention in criminal matters is drawing backlash from judges' groups who characterize it as an attempt to intimidate the judiciary.On Thursday, a coalition of 12 judges' groups issued a letter alleging that the report—titled "Cost of Discretion: Judicial Decision-Making, Pretrial Detention and Public Safety in New York City"—was issued to "undermine judicial independence."

