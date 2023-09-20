Advisory Committee Brainstorms on Rules for New Business Cou...

News From Law.com

Since passage of House Bill 19, the business courts law, the Texas Supreme Court Advisory Committee has been meeting to formulate rules for the courts' creation and to provide guidance to attorneys who will file cases. A subcommittee chaired by Marcy Greer, an Alexander Dubose & Jefferson partner, is tasked with drafting the framework for the business courts. The same committee will also do this for the new Fifteenth District Court of Appeals. Both of the new court systems are to open by September 2024.

