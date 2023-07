New Suit - Trade Secrets

Barnes & Thornburg filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of AAM Holdings and Advisors Asset Management. The complaint pursues claims against Peter G. Knipe for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in favor of a third party to help create its infrastructure and practices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03795, Advisors Asset Management, Inc. et al v. Knipe.

Banking & Financial Services

July 15, 2023, 9:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Aam Holdings, Inc.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc.

Barnes & Thornburg

defendants

Peter G. Knipe

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract