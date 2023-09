News From Law.com

Integral Ad Science, a fast-rising tech firm that analyzes the value of digital advertising placements, has handed the legal reins to a former Revlon executive as chief legal officer. Yossi Almani has joined the New York City-based company as chief legal officer. He has 15 years of legal experience, including five years at cosmetic company Revlon. where he was vice president of corporate, securities and licensing.

