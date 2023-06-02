Counsel at Epstein, Becker & Green on Friday removed a trade secret lawsuit to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, filed by Manatt, Phelps & Phillips on behalf of Advent Technologies, brings claims against two of its former senior-level employees Ian Kaye and Ru Chen, who allegedly misappropriated Advent's 'Honey Badger' fuel cell technology and solicited its clients once accepting work with its competitor MV Defense LLC. The case is 1:23-cv-11246, Advent Technologies, Inc. v. Kaye et al.
Energy
June 02, 2023, 12:37 PM