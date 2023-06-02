Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Epstein, Becker & Green on Friday removed a trade secret lawsuit to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, filed by Manatt, Phelps & Phillips on behalf of Advent Technologies, brings claims against two of its former senior-level employees Ian Kaye and Ru Chen, who allegedly misappropriated Advent's 'Honey Badger' fuel cell technology and solicited its clients once accepting work with its competitor MV Defense LLC. The case is 1:23-cv-11246, Advent Technologies, Inc. v. Kaye et al.

Energy

June 02, 2023, 12:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Advent Technologies, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

defendants

Ian Kaye

Ru Chen

defendant counsels

Epstein Becker & Green

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract