New Suit - Contract

Semiconductor company Advantest America filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Shareholder Representative Services on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit arises from the plaintiff's acquisition of Essai, whom the defendant represented during negotiations. According to the complaint, Essai failed to operate business in the normal course following the transaction by failing to purchase critical inventory demanded by Essai's largest customer Intel, forcing the plaintiff to make purchases of nearly $5 million. The suit was filed by Stoel Rives. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-03216, Advantest America Inc. v. Shareholder Representative Services LLC.

Technology

June 28, 2023, 8:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Advantest America, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Stoel Rives

defendants

Shareholder Representative Services LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract