New Suit - Trade Secrets

Fisher & Phillips filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of Advantage Sales & Marketing LLC. The suit, which pursues claims against former employees Kristy Edgett, Jerome McClellan and other defendants, accuses the defendants of breaching the confidentiality agreements of their employment contracts in service of a direct competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-02371, Advantage Sales & Marketing LLC v. McClellan et al.

Business Services

September 27, 2022, 5:40 PM