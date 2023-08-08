New Suit - Fraud

Greenberg Traurig and Bradley Arant Boult Cummings filed a lawsuit alleging embezzlement and tortious interference Aug. 7 in Tennessee Middle District Court on behalf of Advantage Insurance Services and managing shareholder Robert Romano. The complaint targets Thomas Roule, who worked as an agent for Advantage Insurance until this year, and his wife Kelly Roule for allegedly engaging in a 'premium diversion' scheme in which they falsified invoices and overcharged clients, resulting in non-party JAM Trucking and other clients canceling their contracts with the company. The suit seeks over $1 million in damages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00821, Advantage Insurance Services, Inc. et al v. Roule et al.

Agent & Broker

August 08, 2023, 1:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Advantage Insurance Services, Inc.

Robert Romano

Plaintiffs

Greenberg Traurig

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

defendants

Kelly Roule

Thomas Roule

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct